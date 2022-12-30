Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A brief history of statistics in football: why actual goals remain king in predicting who will win

By Laurence Shaw, Senior Lecturer in Mathematics, Nottingham Trent University
In 2017, BBC’s Match of the Day introduced a new statistic in their post-match summaries of Premier League matches. Expected goals, or xG, is designed to tell us how many goals a team should have scored based on the quality of the chances they created in a game. It is loved by amateur and professional statisticians alike who want to use data to analyse performance.

The BBC regularly uses xG in its Premier League coverage, but this metric was absent from both BBC and ITV coverage at the recent men’s World Cup. A brief look into what xG is and the history of using data to predict football…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
