Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Open banking is coming to New Zealand – here’s what we can learn from countries already doing it

By Abhishek Mukherjee, Lecturer in Accounting and Finance., University of Waikato
Paresha Sinha, Associate Professor, University of Waikato
Paul David Richard Griffiths, Professor of Finance; Academic Director of Gaduate Programme in Banking, Finance & Fintech, EM Normandie
New Zealand is preparing to roll out so-called ‘open banking’, Europe can offer valuable lessons on how best to open the financial system to new players.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
