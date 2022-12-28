Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

What risks could pet hamsters and gerbils pose in Australia?

By Marta Hernandez-Jover, Professor in Veterinary Epidemiology and Public Health, Charles Sturt University
Andrew Peters, Associate Professor of Wildlife Health and Pathology, Charles Sturt University
Kids on TV and in movies always seem to be keeping hamsters and gerbils as pets. They’re small, look cute, and don’t need to be taken for a walk. So why don’t we all have hamsters and gerbils as pets in Australia?

The answer: biosecurity and biodiversity.

Gerbils are not allowed to be imported into Australia for any purpose. And while certain hamsters can technically be imported live, this is only strictly for tightly controlled research…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
