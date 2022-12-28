Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Skiing in the Alps faces a bleak future thanks to climate change

By Klaus Dodds, Professor of Geopolitics, Royal Holloway University of London
Skiing was introduced into the Alps comparatively late in the 1880s, with the first ski-lift being developed in the Swiss resort of Davos in the winter of 1934. The industrial revolution was two centuries old by that point, but the world climate was still largely pre-industrial.

With no reason to worry about the weather, tourism took off. Thomas Cook had begun offering opportunities for the British to ski in the first decade of the 20th century and Alpine skiing became further popularised with its introduction…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
