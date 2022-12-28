Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why aren't children allowed to vote? An expert debunks the arguments against

By Harry Pearse, Research associate, Centre for the Future of Democracy, University of Cambridge
Share this article
Most people think democracy is something that adults do and regard the prospect of children voting as too silly to even contemplate. In the early 20th century, many democracies began (ostensibly) operating with universal suffrage, ensuring voting rights were no longer withheld from adults on the basis of wealth or sex or race. But age thresholds have endured, and children continue to be excluded from democracy – an exclusion based on what they are (young), and adults’ assumptions about what it means to be young.

However, in a 2020…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In defence of the 1970s, the 'decade that taste forgot'
~ Nigeria insecurity: 2022 was a bad year and points to need for major reforms
~ Skiing in the Alps faces a bleak future thanks to climate change
~ COVID in 2023 and beyond – why virus trends are more difficult to predict three years on
~ ‘Unfathomable restrictions’ on women’s rights risk destabilizing Afghanistan, as Security Council voices deep alarm
~ 4 facts about seagulls that will make you love these relentless chip thieves
~ 6 non-fiction reads for kids this summer, recommended by kids aged 9 to 11
~ How to protect yourself against bushfire smoke this summer
~ For burglars, it's the most wonderful time of the year: how to keep your home safe these holidays
~ Top 10 tips to keep cool this summer while protecting your health and your budget
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter