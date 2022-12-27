Homes that survived the Boulder County fire 1 year ago hid another disaster inside – here’s what we’ve learned about this insidious urban wildfire health risk
By Colleen E. Reid, Assistant Professor of Geography, University of Colorado Boulder
Joost de Gouw, Professor of Chemistry, University of Colorado Boulder
Michael Hannigan, Professor, University of Colorado Boulder
When the Marshall Fire swept through the Boulder suburbs, scientists began studying the health effects. What they’re learning could help homeowners in the future.
- Monday, December 26, 2022