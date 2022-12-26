Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Black Snow, a new pacy murder mystery, addresses the complicated legacy of slavery in Australia

By Clare Corbould, Associate Professor, Contemporary Histories Research Group, Deakin University
Hilary Emmett, Associate professor, University of East Anglia
In 1994, the Australian federal government finally extended recognition to Australian South Sea Islander people as a distinct cultural group. This recognition was important: racism put Australian South Sea Islanders at a disadvantage, yet there was little public recognition of the unique circumstances they and their ancestors had experienced and survived.

The same year opens Black Snow, a six-part drama on Stan. Isabel “Izzy” Baker (Talijah Blackman-Corowa)…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
