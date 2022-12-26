Black Snow, a new pacy murder mystery, addresses the complicated legacy of slavery in Australia
By Clare Corbould, Associate Professor, Contemporary Histories Research Group, Deakin University
Hilary Emmett, Associate professor, University of East Anglia
In 1994, the Australian federal government finally extended recognition to Australian South Sea Islander people as a distinct cultural group. This recognition was important: racism put Australian South Sea Islanders at a disadvantage, yet there was little public recognition of the unique circumstances they and their ancestors had experienced and survived.
The same year opens Black Snow, a six-part drama on Stan. Isabel “Izzy” Baker (Talijah Blackman-Corowa)…
- Monday, December 26, 2022