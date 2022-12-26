Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Structured school days can keep kids healthy. How can we maintain it over school holidays?

By Amanda Watson, Research Associate, University of South Australia
Carol Maher, Professor, Medical Research Future Fund Emerging Leader, University of South Australia
Tim Olds, Professor of Health Sciences, University of South Australia
Kids have structure during the school year which facilitates regular physical activity and healthy eating habits. But this ends during school holidays. How can we maintain these healthy habits?The Conversation


© The Conversation -
