Betting on female jockeys can bring greater rewards – but it's not all good news

By Vanessa Cashmore, PhD student, University of Liverpool
The bookmaker (nearly) always wins, as the adage goes. But if you want to tip the balance in your favour, look to female riders.

Gamblers’ biases have created a situation where punters can make greater returns by backing female jump jockeys. In our recently published research that was funded by the Racing Foundation, my colleagues and I discovered that when male and female jockeys have an equal chance of winning, the odds on horses ridden by women…The Conversation


Read complete article

