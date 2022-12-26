Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change, digital authoritarianism and disinformation campaigns ruled in South Asia in 2022

By Rezwan
With 2022 nearly over, situations in countries like Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka were extremely difficult. So, what did this year hold in store for South Asia? Read on.


