Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 great immersive experiences you can have this summer

By Gregory Ferris, Senior Lecturer, Media Arts & Production, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
From augmented reality to hitting an escape room, here’s how to keep yourself – and your senses – occupied this summer.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ My favourite fictional character: the crazed, compelling voice of William's Trevor's 40something photographer Ivy Eckdorf
~ Are nudges sinister psychological tricks? Or are they useless? Actually they are neither
~ We’re getting really good at making alcohol-free beer and wine. Here’s how it’s done
~ Is there a 'right to disobey’? From the Vietnam War to today's climate protests
~ You can say you wish King Charles would die, but you can't urinate on your back tyre: 8 common myths about Australian law
~ ‘The Balkans are Europe's Latin America in many beautiful ways,’ says Albanian writer
~ Zambia: Amnesty International welcomes the abolishment of the death penalty
~ Turkey, a year in review: Battling both at home and abroad
~ Police in Azerbaijan detain protesters on the day of activist's trial
~ Sepsis is one of the most expensive medical conditions in the world – new research clarifies how it can lead to cell death
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter