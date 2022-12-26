Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

You can say you wish King Charles would die, but you can't urinate on your back tyre: 8 common myths about Australian law

By Rick Sarre, Emeritus Professor of Law and Criminal Justice, University of South Australia
Juliette McIntyre, Lecturer in Law, University of South Australia
Lisa Parker, Lecturer in Law, University of South Australia
Michelle Fernando, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of South Australia
Sarah Moulds, Senior Lecturer of Law, University of South Australia
We've all been at a work or family gathering when someone has offered a seemingly authoritative statement about the way the law operates. Without some knowledge of the field of law, listeners may simply…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
