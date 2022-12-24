Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey, a year in review: Battling both at home and abroad

By Arzu Geybullayeva
With just six months ahead of general election in June 2023, it remains to be seen whether the country and its people will witness change and better days ahead.


© Global Voices -
