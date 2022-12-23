Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Calling Deion Sanders a sellout ignores the growing role of clout-chasing in college sports

By Jabari M. Evans, Assistant Professor of Race and Media, University of South Carolina
Share this article
While Sanders deftly played the game of Black respectability politics during his short tenure, Jackson State had motives of its own when it hired the former NFL star.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Committee report focus is not on demonstrators – 5 essential reads on the symbols they carried on Jan. 6
~ How Monopoly informs academia and economics, even when it's not obvious
~ Jan. 6 committee tackled unprecedented attack with time-tested inquiry
~ Pundits say unblocking the Lachin Corridor is the only way to avoid humanitarian crisis
~ Not sure how to keep your kids busy and happy these holidays? Here are five tips.
~ Calling politicians 'clowns' is a disservice to clowns – yes, really
~ LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant
~ Cats in the middle ages: what medieval manuscripts teach us about our ancestors' pets
~ Curious Kids: why doesn't the rainbow have black, brown and grey in it?
~ Uzbekistan: Bill Threatens Freedom of Expression, Media
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter