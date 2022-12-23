Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jan. 6 committee tackled unprecedented attack with time-tested inquiry

By Claire Leavitt, Assistant Professor of Government, Smith College
Share this article
The House Jan. 6 committee’s final report is the latest in a long series of congressional studies that have tried to answer hard questions about government failures and suggest ways to avoid them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Monopoly informs academia and economics, even when it's not obvious
~ Pundits say unblocking the Lachin Corridor is the only way to avoid humanitarian crisis
~ Not sure how to keep your kids busy and happy these holidays? Here are five tips.
~ Calling politicians 'clowns' is a disservice to clowns – yes, really
~ LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant
~ Cats in the middle ages: what medieval manuscripts teach us about our ancestors' pets
~ Curious Kids: why doesn't the rainbow have black, brown and grey in it?
~ Uzbekistan: Bill Threatens Freedom of Expression, Media
~ Another attack on LGBTQ+ center in Podgorica highlights the need to protect human rights in Montenegro
~ India: Data Protection Bill Fosters State Surveillance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter