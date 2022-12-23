Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India: Data Protection Bill Fosters State Surveillance

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Congress party workers shout slogans during a protest accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of using military-grade spyware to monitor political opponents, journalists and activists in New Delhi, India, July 20, 2021.  © 2021 Manish Swarup/AP Photo (New York) – The Indian government should amend its proposed data protection law to protect people’s privacy instead of enabling unchecked state surveillance, Human Rights Watch said today. The government has submitted the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, for public consultation before introducing…


© Human Rights Watch -
