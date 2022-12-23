Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Not sure how to keep your kids busy and happy these holidays? Here are five tips.

By Hannah Olubunmi Ajayi, Professor of Early Childhood Education, Obafemi Awolowo University
When holidays roll around, many parents begin to appreciate just how tenacious teachers have to be to keep children engaged for weeks at a time. Some, faced with children they describe as “too playful”, “restless” or even “destructive”, may turn to home tutors, holiday lessons at schools or unregulated television viewing.

But holidays should be a time for children to relax both their bodies and their brains. They spend long stretches of the year focused on cognitive-based activities and they, like adults, deserve a break.

Here are some ideas for keeping your kids entertained…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
