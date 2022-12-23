Tolerance.ca
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant

By Theo Tzanidis, Senior Lecturer in Digital Marketing, University of the West of Scotland
When someone says social media, you probably don’t immediately think of LinkedIn. But there’s no denying that the business networking site has gone the distance: it is now 20 years since it was founded in Silicon Valley.

It was the brainchild of Reid Hoffman, a US entrepreneur who worked on an early social media platform for Apple before launching one of his own in 1997. SocialNet was a dating and professional connections site, but folded two years later after failing…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
