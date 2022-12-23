Tolerance.ca
Uzbekistan: Bill Threatens Freedom of Expression, Media

By Human Rights Watch
(Berlin, December 23, 2022) – Uzbekistan’s Information and Mass Communications Agency should withdraw a draft Information Code that, if adopted, would violate freedom of expression, including media freedom, Human Rights Watch said today. “Uzbekistan’s lawmakers shouldn’t rush ahead with this draft law without considering the serious implications for freedom of expression and the nondiscrimination principle,” said Mihra Rittmann, senior Central Asia researcher at Human Rights Watch. “Uzbek lawmakers should ensure that it fully complies with international human rights law before moving forward with…


