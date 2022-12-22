Trove's funding runs out in July 2023 – and the National Library is threatening to pull the plug. It's time for a radical overhaul
By Mike Jones, Postdoctoral research fellow, Australian National University
Deb Verhoeven, Visiting Fellow, University of Technology Sydney
Seven years after the #fundtrove campaign, the National Library’s Trove is once again under threat – and it’s part of a broader neglect of Australia’s cultural institutions.
