Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous conservation funding must reflect Canada’s true debt to First Nations, Inuit and Métis

By Zoe Todd, Associate Professor, Department of Indigenous Studies, Simon Fraser University
Share this article
In order to meet its 2030 biodiversity targets, Canada is heavily relying on Indigenous Protected and Conserved Areas, which could do more harm than good for First Nations, Inuit and Métis.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Universities and colleges want to enrol more students. But where are they supposed to live?
~ Will Australia receive a red card for gender equity at the 2023 Women's World Cup?
~ Russian Forces Forcibly Disappear Ukrainian Activist
~ How equity, diversity and inclusion policies are becoming a tool for capitalism
~ Chronic pain: An invisible disease whose sufferers are unfairly stigmatized
~ Helping male victims of domestic abuse can benefit society as a whole
~ Ukraine recap: Putin's trip to Minsk fuels fears of a bleak and bloody new year
~ Friday essay: 1 in 25 Australians have been estranged from their families. True stories about this can make people feel less alone
~ 10 times this year the Webb telescope blew us away with new images of our stunning universe
~ Repeated head injury may cause degenerative brain disease for people who play sport – juniors and amateurs included
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter