Will Australia receive a red card for gender equity at the 2023 Women's World Cup?
By Michelle O'Shea, Senior Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Alison Pullen, Professor of Management and Organization Studies, Macquarie University
Hazel Maxwell, Senior Lecturer, University of Tasmania
Sarah Duffy, Senior Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Sonya Joy Pearce, Casual academic, University of Sydney, University of Technology Sydney
The Qatar World Cup has attracted criticism of the country’s human rights. With Australia set to host the women’s world cup next year, there’s some work we need to do in this area, too.
- Thursday, December 22, 2022