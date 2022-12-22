Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How equity, diversity and inclusion policies are becoming a tool for capitalism

By Aryan Karimi, Assistant Professor, Sociology, University of British Columbia
Share this article
Equity, diversity and inclusion policies are being used to obtain status and financial benefit. It’s the very antithesis of EDI as a tool for democratic and equitable citizenship.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chronic pain: An invisible disease whose sufferers are unfairly stigmatized
~ Helping male victims of domestic abuse can benefit society as a whole
~ Ukraine recap: Putin's trip to Minsk fuels fears of a bleak and bloody new year
~ Friday essay: 1 in 25 Australians have been estranged from their families. True stories about this can make people feel less alone
~ 10 times this year the Webb telescope blew us away with new images of our stunning universe
~ Repeated head injury may cause degenerative brain disease for people who play sport – juniors and amateurs included
~ Palm kernel product imported for use on dairy farms may actually be harmful to cows
~ The lie of aqua nullius, ‘nobody’s water', prevails in Australia. Indigenous water reserves are not enough to deliver justice
~ Already under fire politically, Three Waters is also threatened by NZ's critical shortage of skilled engineers
~ How to set up a kids' art studio at home (and learn to love the mess)
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter