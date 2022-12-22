Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Palm kernel product imported for use on dairy farms may actually be harmful to cows

By Hadee Thompson-Morrison, PhD Candidate in Environmental Science, University of Canterbury
Brett Robinson, Professor of Environmental Chemistry, University of Canterbury
Sally Gaw, Director of Environmental Science, University of Canterbury
Share this article
Several batches of palm kernel product imported for dairy farms contained certain chemicals above a safe limit – and there’s an ethical quandary in supporting an industry linked with deforestation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How equity, diversity and inclusion policies are becoming a tool for capitalism
~ Chronic pain: An invisible disease whose sufferers are unfairly stigmatized
~ Helping male victims of domestic abuse can benefit society as a whole
~ Ukraine recap: Putin's trip to Minsk fuels fears of a bleak and bloody new year
~ Friday essay: 1 in 25 Australians have been estranged from their families. True stories about this can make people feel less alone
~ 10 times this year the Webb telescope blew us away with new images of our stunning universe
~ Repeated head injury may cause degenerative brain disease for people who play sport – juniors and amateurs included
~ The lie of aqua nullius, ‘nobody’s water', prevails in Australia. Indigenous water reserves are not enough to deliver justice
~ Already under fire politically, Three Waters is also threatened by NZ's critical shortage of skilled engineers
~ How to set up a kids' art studio at home (and learn to love the mess)
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter