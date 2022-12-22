Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The lie of aqua nullius, ‘nobody’s water', prevails in Australia. Indigenous water reserves are not enough to deliver justice

By Kat Taylor, Water Justice Hub Research Fellow, Australian National University
Anne Poelina, Adjunct Professor and Senior Research Fellow, University of Notre Dame Australia
Quentin Grafton, Australian Laureate Professor, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
When the British colonised Australia they assumed terra nullius, “nobody’s land”, and aqua nullius, “nobody’s water”. In 1992, terra nullius was overturned – but aqua nullius remains.

Aqua nullius denies the existence of Indigenous peoples’ own water governance principles, laid down through ancestral “first laws”. These customary laws are carried through songlines, trade routes and ceremony, embedded in a deep reciprocal economy of sharing.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
