Human Rights Observatory

Antarctica's emperor penguins could be extinct by 2100 – and other species may follow if we don't act

By Jasmine Lee, Conservation biologist, Queensland University of Technology
Iadine Chadès, Principal research scientist, CSIRO
Justine Shaw, Conservation Biologist, The University of Queensland
Greater conservation efforts are needed to protect Antarctic ecosystems, and the populations of up to 97% of land-based Antarctic species could decline by 2100 if we don’t change tack, our new research has found.

The study, published today, also found just US$23 million per year would be enough to implement ten key strategies to reduce threats to Antarctica’s biodiversity.

This relatively small sum would benefit up to 84% of terrestrial bird, mammal, and plant groups.


© The Conversation -
