Human Rights Observatory

Greece: Migrant Rescue Trial to Begin

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sean Binder and Sarah Mardini, search-and-rescue volunteers who helped migrants and asylum seekers at sea, were detained and face trial in Greece on unfounded charges. © Private, 2018 (Athens) – Greek prosecutors should request the acquittal of humanitarians on trial for search-and-rescue efforts that are protected under international human rights law and Greek law, Human Rights Watch said today. The trial is set to begin on January 10, 2023. The case against two of the defendants, Sarah Mardini and Sean Binder, effectively criminalizes life-saving humanitarian solidarity…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
