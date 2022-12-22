Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Democrats won the West

By John A. Tures, Professor of Political Science, LaGrange College
Share this article
Democrats have ridden the West to presidential electoral success since 1992, reversing their poor performances from the 1950s through the 1980s.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ International human rights groups call for release ofleading Turkish human rights defender and physician
~ Greece: Migrant Rescue Trial to Begin
~ Genoa, an example on how to rethink cultural heritage and urban sustainability
~ Could ‘Peer Community In’ be the revolution in scientific publishing we've all been waiting for?
~ Cameroon: Amnesty International urges release of Abdul Karim Ali, a peace activist detained without charge for more than four months
~ Belarus: New Laws Target Critics in Exile
~ Sabretooth cats hunted on South Africa's coast 5 million years ago: this old one was in pain
~ West Africa has experienced a wave of coups - superficial democracy is to blame
~ The peculiar history of thornapple, the hallucinogenic weed that ended up in supermarket spinach
~ Grattan on Friday: Liberal post-mortem urges party to address flight of female vote – but not by quotas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter