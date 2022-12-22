Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Amnesty International urges release of Abdul Karim Ali, a peace activist detained without charge for more than four months

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Amnesty International calls on the Cameroonian authorities to urgently provide the legal basis for the detention of Abdul Karim Ali, a peace activist, who has been held without charge since 11 August 2022 and kept in inhuman conditions or release him immediately. “In the absence of information from the justice system what we know is […] The post Cameroon: Amnesty International urges release of Abdul Karim Ali, a peace activist detained without charge for more than four months appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Genoa, an example on how to rethink cultural heritage and urban sustainability
~ Could ‘Peer Community In’ be the revolution in scientific publishing we've all been waiting for?
~ How Democrats won the West
~ Belarus: New Laws Target Critics in Exile
~ Sabretooth cats hunted on South Africa's coast 5 million years ago: this old one was in pain
~ West Africa has experienced a wave of coups - superficial democracy is to blame
~ The peculiar history of thornapple, the hallucinogenic weed that ended up in supermarket spinach
~ Grattan on Friday: Liberal post-mortem urges party to address flight of female vote – but not by quotas
~ China's increasing economic ties with the Gulf states are reducing the west's sway in the Middle East
~ Today's winter wonderlands have roots in Jacobean and Georgian frost fairs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter