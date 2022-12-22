Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nurses: attracting more men to the profession could help with talent shortage

By Adi Gaskell, Senior Research Associate, University of East Anglia
Zografia Bika, Professor of Entrepreneurship, University of East Anglia
Share this article
Seldom has the state of the NHS workforce been more in the public consciousness. A global survey of nurses undertaken by the consultancy firm McKinsey in the summer of 2022 highlighted the perilous state of the sector. The survey, which was conducted in France, Singapore, Japan, the US, Australia, Brazil and the UK, found that around one in four nurses was considering leaving the profession. Central to this desire was the burnout…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sabretooth cats hunted on South Africa's coast 5 million years ago: this old one was in pain
~ West Africa has experienced a wave of coups - superficial democracy is to blame
~ The peculiar history of thornapple, the hallucinogenic weed that ended up in supermarket spinach
~ Grattan on Friday: Liberal post-mortem urges party to address flight of female vote – but not by quotas
~ China's increasing economic ties with the Gulf states are reducing the west's sway in the Middle East
~ Today's winter wonderlands have roots in Jacobean and Georgian frost fairs
~ The best art books of 2022
~ Four ways to avoid gaining weight over the festive period – but also why you shouldn't fret about it too much
~ 'America is back': how Joe Biden repaired US relationships with the rest of the world in 2022
~ Royal warrants are good for business – and benefit the British monarchy too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter