Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four ways to avoid gaining weight over the festive period – but also why you shouldn't fret about it too much

By Lindsay Jaacks, Personal Chair of Global Health and Nutrition, The University of Edinburgh
This holiday season, as COVID restrictions have eased around the world, we have the chance to break bread together again with friends and family. For some people, however, the festive period comes with anxiety about gaining weight.

Popular media articles often cite a study of 195 adults published more than 20 years ago which found that participants gained, on average, 0.5kg during the holidays. But the range of weight change was wide, from losing 9.3kg to gaining 8kg.

A more


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
