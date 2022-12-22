Tolerance.ca
'America is back': how Joe Biden repaired US relationships with the rest of the world in 2022

By Dafydd Townley, Teaching Fellow in International Security, University of Portsmouth
The US reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine has marked a significant transformation in US foreign policy during 2022. President Joe Biden’s wide-ranging backing for Ukraine has met with support from both Democrats and Republicans. In doing so, it has ended any question of a return to his predecessor Donald Trump’s isolationism.

In his inaugural address in January 2021, Biden announced that the US would “repair our alliances and engage…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
