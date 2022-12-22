Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From Queen Elizabeth to Sanna Marin, young women in politics have always faced prejudice

By Emma Crewe, Professor of Social Anthropology, SOAS, University of London
Share this article
Two prime ministers meeting to discuss relations between their countries is standard practice in international politics. But New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern and Finland’s Sanna Marin had to defend a recent summit after a reporter asked whether they met because they are both young, female leaders.

As prime ministers, Ardern and Marin have indeed broken barriers in politics. But the prejudice demonstrated by this question…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sabretooth cats hunted on South Africa's coast 5 million years ago: this old one was in pain
~ West Africa has experienced a wave of coups - superficial democracy is to blame
~ The peculiar history of thornapple, the hallucinogenic weed that ended up in supermarket spinach
~ Grattan on Friday: Liberal post-mortem urges party to address flight of female vote – but not by quotas
~ China's increasing economic ties with the Gulf states are reducing the west's sway in the Middle East
~ Today's winter wonderlands have roots in Jacobean and Georgian frost fairs
~ The best art books of 2022
~ Nurses: attracting more men to the profession could help with talent shortage
~ Four ways to avoid gaining weight over the festive period – but also why you shouldn't fret about it too much
~ 'America is back': how Joe Biden repaired US relationships with the rest of the world in 2022
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter