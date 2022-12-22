Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Peru: Investigate Killings, Injuries During Protests

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The relatives of 18-year-old Wilfredo Lizarme walk around the city streets with the casket that contains his body, in Andahuaylas, Peru, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Lizarme is one of at least 21 persons who have been killed during protests asking for general elections after then-president Pedro Castillo tried to dissolve Congress on December 7. © 2022 Franklin Briceño/AP Photo (Washington, DC) – Peru’s civilian authorities should conduct prompt, thorough, and independent investigations into at least 21 killings of protesters, allegations of excessive use of force by security…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
