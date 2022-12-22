Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: ‘Bloody Friday’ Crackdown This Year’s Deadliest

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People protest in Zahedan, Iran, on October 28, 2022.  © 2022 Private (Beirut) – Iranian security forces using unlawful lethal force, killed and wounded several dozen protesters in Zahedan on September 30, 2022, killing the most people during the protests on a day being called “Bloody Friday,” Human Rights Watch said today. The newly established United Nations fact-finding mission on Iran should pay special attention to security force atrocities in minority-dominant areas like Zahedan, the predominantly Baluchi capital of Sistan and Baluchistan province. Human Rights…


