Looking forward into the past: Lessons for the future of Medicare on its 60th anniversary
By Marc-Andre Pigeon, Assistant Professor, Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy, University of Saskatchewan
Haizhen Mou, Professor, Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy, University of Saskatchewan
Natalie Kallio, Professional Research Associate, Canadian Centre for the Study of Co-operatives, University of Saskatchewan
At the dawn of Medicare, Saskatchewan’s community co-op clinics pioneered team-based, holistic care. Now, with the health system in crisis 60 years later, it may be time to return to that care model.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 21, 2022