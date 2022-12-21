Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Looking forward into the past: Lessons for the future of Medicare on its 60th anniversary

By Marc-Andre Pigeon, Assistant Professor, Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy, University of Saskatchewan
Haizhen Mou, Professor, Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy, University of Saskatchewan
Natalie Kallio, Professional Research Associate, Canadian Centre for the Study of Co-operatives, University of Saskatchewan
At the dawn of Medicare, Saskatchewan’s community co-op clinics pioneered team-based, holistic care. Now, with the health system in crisis 60 years later, it may be time to return to that care model.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
