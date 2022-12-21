Tolerance.ca
Fuelled by hope and fear, cryptocurrency markets are primed for contagion

By Paul Mazzola, Lecturer Banking and Finance, Faculty of Business and Law, University of Wollongong
Financial contagions can be triggered easily, if conditions are right. First one financial institution falls and then others follow, like a chain of falling dominoes.

The cinder that sparked the global financial crisis in 2007 is considered by many to have been a March 14 briefing by executives of the Lehman Brothers’ investment bank.

Under intense questioning from financial analysts, the executives admitted the bank had overstated the value of billions of dollars in subprime mortgages.

This news saw Lehman Brothers’ stock price crash, and led to investors…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
