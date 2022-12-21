Tolerance.ca
Drinking alcohol this Christmas and New Year? These medicines really don't mix

By Nial Wheate, Associate Professor of the Sydney Pharmacy School, University of Sydney
Jessica Pace, Associate Lecturer, University of Sydney
A glass or two of champagne with Christmas lunch. A cool crisp beer at the beach. Some cheeky cocktails with friends to see in the New Year. There seem to be so many occasions to unwind with an alcoholic drink this summer.

But if you’re taking certain medications while drinking alcohol, this can affect your body in a number of ways. Drinking alcohol with some medicines means they may not work so well. With others, you risk a life-threatening overdose.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re taking medication over summer and plan to drink.

Read…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
