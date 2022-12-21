LGBTQ Americans are 9 times more likely to be victimized by a hate crime
By Andrew Ryan Flores, Visiting Scholar at the Williams Institute and Assistant Professor of Government, American University
Ilan Meyer, Distinguished Senior Scholar of Public Policy, University of California, Los Angeles
Rebecca Stotzer, Professor of Social Work, University of Hawaii
For the first time. researchers have been able to produce estimates of the rate of hate crimes against LGBTQ people.
- Wednesday, December 21, 2022