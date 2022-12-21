Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cluster headache may be more common in men, but it's worse for women – new research

By Andrea Carmine Belin, Associate Professor of Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet
Caroline Ran, Researcher, Department of Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet
Share this article
Cluster headache may be one of the most painful conditions out there and it’s a neurological condition which affects around one in 1,000 people worldwide. The condition causes recurrent attacks of extreme pain on one side of the head, often around the eye region. Attacks last between 15 minutes to three hours, and may even happen multiple times a day. They may also tend to happen at night,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is Donald Trump's tax avoidance ethical or honorable? 4 essential reads
~ NZ’s medical licensing system is still a major hurdle for desperately needed foreign-trained doctors
~ Fuelled by hope and fear, cryptocurrency markets are primed for contagion
~ Uber plans a kids service to replace mum and dad's taxi. What's wrong with that? Plenty
~ The University of Adelaide and UniSA merger talks are back on but other Australian unis are unlikely to follow
~ Are Aussie pubs really filled with tiles because it's easier to wash off the pee? History has a slightly different story
~ Are Christian souls gendered?
~ Drinking alcohol this Christmas and New Year? These medicines really don't mix
~ How to make the perfect pavlova, according to chemistry experts
~ Global coal use in 2022 is reaching an all-time high, but Australia is bucking the trend
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter