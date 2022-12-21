Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malawi: Child trafficking and forced labour push thousands to work on tobacco farms

Share this article
Large numbers of children working on tobacco farms in Malawi are missing school, 13 UN-appointed independent human rights experts said on Wednesday, urging the Government and tobacco companies there to step up human rights protection across the supply chain.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN Security Council: Historic Censure of Myanmar Junta
~ UN condemns Taliban decision to bar women from universities, calls for ‘immediate’ revocation
~ Ukraine war: Putin's Belarus visit ends with talk of increased defence cooperation and nuclear sabre-rattling
~ Biodiversity treaty: UN deal fails to address the root causes of nature’s destruction
~ Banking reforms could make the UK a sustainable finance hub, but also threaten financial stability
~ Hungary and the EU are in an endless dispute that challenges the very foundations of the union
~ Squirrelpox outbreak detected in north Wales – without a vaccine, the disease will keep decimating red squirrels
~ Lionel Messi's black cloak: a brief history of the bisht, given to the superstar after his World Cup triumph
~ Ukraine: Devastating power cuts undermining civilian life as Christmas approaches
~ Israel/OPT: A perfect storm of apartheid policies led to Salah Hammouri’s deportation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter