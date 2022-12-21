Biodiversity treaty: UN deal fails to address the root causes of nature’s destruction
By Bram Büscher, Professor of Geography, Environmental Management and Energy Studies, University of Johannesburg; Research Associate, Stellenbosch University; Professor of Sociology of Development and Change, Wageningen University
Rosaleen Duffy, Professor of International Politics, University of Sheffield
A major biodiversity conference, recently concluded in Montreal, Canada, was billed as the event that will decide the “fate of the entire living world”. All well then that the meeting closed with what has been hailed as a “historic” breakthrough: a deal to protect 30% of all land and water on Earth by 2030.…
