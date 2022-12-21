Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biodiversity treaty: UN deal fails to address the root causes of nature’s destruction

By Bram Büscher, Professor of Geography, Environmental Management and Energy Studies, University of Johannesburg; Research Associate, Stellenbosch University; Professor of Sociology of Development and Change, Wageningen University
Rosaleen Duffy, Professor of International Politics, University of Sheffield
Share this article
A major biodiversity conference, recently concluded in Montreal, Canada, was billed as the event that will decide the “fate of the entire living world”. All well then that the meeting closed with what has been hailed as a “historic” breakthrough: a deal to protect 30% of all land and water on Earth by 2030.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN Security Council: Historic Censure of Myanmar Junta
~ Malawi: Child trafficking and forced labour push thousands to work on tobacco farms
~ UN condemns Taliban decision to bar women from universities, calls for ‘immediate’ revocation
~ Ukraine war: Putin's Belarus visit ends with talk of increased defence cooperation and nuclear sabre-rattling
~ Banking reforms could make the UK a sustainable finance hub, but also threaten financial stability
~ Hungary and the EU are in an endless dispute that challenges the very foundations of the union
~ Squirrelpox outbreak detected in north Wales – without a vaccine, the disease will keep decimating red squirrels
~ Lionel Messi's black cloak: a brief history of the bisht, given to the superstar after his World Cup triumph
~ Ukraine: Devastating power cuts undermining civilian life as Christmas approaches
~ Israel/OPT: A perfect storm of apartheid policies led to Salah Hammouri’s deportation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter