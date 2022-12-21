Tolerance.ca
Hungary and the EU are in an endless dispute that challenges the very foundations of the union

By Simona Guerra, Senior Lecturer in Comparative Politics, University of Surrey
As 2022 drew to a close, Hungary and the European Union made a modicum of progress in their long-running battle of wills. The (pro-Kremlin) Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán ended his opposition to sending European funds to support Ukraine in the hope of unlocking other withheld funding for his own government.

However, the funds depend on Orbán committing to rule-of-law reforms. And while promises have been made, Brussels refuses to send all the moneyThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
