Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Christmas isn't always holly jolly – even some of its best-loved songs are bittersweet

By David W. Stowe, Professor of Religious Studies, Michigan State University
Share this article
In American culture, Christmas is supposed to be synonymous with joy. The familiar carols proclaim this message, with “Joy to the World” resounding in thousands of churches, while its secular counterpart exhorts listeners to have “A Holly Jolly Christmas.”

The real emotions of the season are a bit more complex. For many people, late December produces a kind of toxic brew of nostalgia and melancholy. It’s difficult not to remember loved…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine: Devastating power cuts undermining civilian life as Christmas approaches
~ Israel/OPT: A perfect storm of apartheid policies led to Salah Hammouri’s deportation
~ Female genital mutilation rates peak in Kenya during school holidays – an alternative option offers a solution
~ Five on-screen references to Hanukkah to help you celebrate this Jewish festival
~ How female Iranian activists use powerful images to protest oppressive policies
~ Twitter in 2022: 5 essential reads about the consequences of Elon Musk's takeover of the microblogging platform
~ Unusual, long-lasting gamma-ray burst challenges theories about these powerful cosmic explosions that make gold, uranium and other heavy metals
~ When fishing boats go dark at sea, they're often committing crimes – we mapped where it happens
~ FTX's collapse mirrors an infamous 18th century British financial scandal
~ Teddy Roosevelt's failed Bull Moose campaign may portend the future of the GOP and Donald Trump
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter