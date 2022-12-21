Tolerance.ca
Teddy Roosevelt's failed Bull Moose campaign may portend the future of the GOP and Donald Trump

By Jerald Podair, Professor of History, Lawrence University
If Donald Trump decides to leave the Republican Party and start his own, Teddy Roosevelt and the presidential election of 1912 offer the GOP an ominous warning. Hint: The Democrats win.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
