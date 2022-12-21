Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Celine Dion's diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome brought a rare neurological diagnosis into the public eye – two neurologists explain the science behind it

By Bhavana Patel, Assistant Professor of Neurology, University of Florida
Torge Rempe, Assistant Professor of Neurology, University of Florida
Share this article
The announcement by celebrated singer Celine Dion in early December 2022 that she has stiff-person syndrome – a rare neurological disorder – stunned the world and led to an outpouring of support for the French Canadian star.

Until Dion’s revelation, most people had probably never heard of the condition. Worldwide, stiff-person syndrome affects only about 1 in a million people, mostly between the ages…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine: Devastating power cuts undermining civilian life as Christmas approaches
~ Israel/OPT: A perfect storm of apartheid policies led to Salah Hammouri’s deportation
~ Female genital mutilation rates peak in Kenya during school holidays – an alternative option offers a solution
~ Five on-screen references to Hanukkah to help you celebrate this Jewish festival
~ How female Iranian activists use powerful images to protest oppressive policies
~ Twitter in 2022: 5 essential reads about the consequences of Elon Musk's takeover of the microblogging platform
~ Unusual, long-lasting gamma-ray burst challenges theories about these powerful cosmic explosions that make gold, uranium and other heavy metals
~ When fishing boats go dark at sea, they're often committing crimes – we mapped where it happens
~ FTX's collapse mirrors an infamous 18th century British financial scandal
~ Christmas isn't always holly jolly – even some of its best-loved songs are bittersweet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter