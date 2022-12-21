Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A fact-check of India’s socio-political undercurrents: the case of Zubair

By Advox
Share this article
The reactions and subtle usage of language and labelling by and of different actors in the Indian ecosystem symbolise the undercurrents in Indian society.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine: Devastating power cuts undermining civilian life as Christmas approaches
~ Israel/OPT: A perfect storm of apartheid policies led to Salah Hammouri’s deportation
~ Female genital mutilation rates peak in Kenya during school holidays – an alternative option offers a solution
~ Five on-screen references to Hanukkah to help you celebrate this Jewish festival
~ How female Iranian activists use powerful images to protest oppressive policies
~ Twitter in 2022: 5 essential reads about the consequences of Elon Musk's takeover of the microblogging platform
~ Unusual, long-lasting gamma-ray burst challenges theories about these powerful cosmic explosions that make gold, uranium and other heavy metals
~ When fishing boats go dark at sea, they're often committing crimes – we mapped where it happens
~ FTX's collapse mirrors an infamous 18th century British financial scandal
~ Christmas isn't always holly jolly – even some of its best-loved songs are bittersweet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter