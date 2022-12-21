Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brussels sprouts have as much vitamin C as oranges – and plenty of other health benefits

By Federico Bernuzzi, Research Scientist, Quadram Institute
Maria Traka, Research Leader, Personalised Nutrition and Gut Microbiome, Quadram Institute
For many people, Christmas dinner is not complete without a side helping of brussels sprouts. Indeed, they are Britain’s favourite Christmas dinner vegetable. But if you’re not a convert, perhaps these health benefits will convince you to give them a second chance.

Sprouts belong to the wholesome family of cruciferous or brassica vegetables, including cabbage, kale and broccoli. As with all brassica, brussels sprouts are packed with fibre, which is good for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
