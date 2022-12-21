Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Devastating power cuts undermining civilian life as Christmas approaches

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The Russian armed forces’ continued attacks against Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure, are a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and are endangering the lives of civilians with freezing temperatures setting in, Amnesty International said today, as it calls for Russia to end its unlawful targeted assaults on civilian infrastructure. “As many countries across the world […] The post Ukraine: Devastating power cuts undermining civilian life as Christmas approaches appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Emily in Paris season three – Netflix hit loses sight of the real city
~ Going home for the holidays? How to navigate conflict and deal with difficult people
~ Brussels sprouts have as much vitamin C as oranges – and plenty of other health benefits
~ COVID drugs: the UK's treatment and prevention options and how vulnerable people are being forgotten
~ Female genital mutilation rates peak in Kenya during school holidays - an alternative option offers a solution
~ COVID hit companies hard. Why some kept their sustainability commitments, and others didn't
~ Russia’s Oldest Human Rights Group Faces 'Liquidation'
~ Azerbaijan: Nagorno-Karabakh Lifeline Road Blocked
~ Iran: Brutal Repression in Kurdistan Capital
~ What is Hong Kong role in Russia's sanction evasion?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter