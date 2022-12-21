Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Brutal Repression in Kurdistan Capital

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Iranians protesting in Sanandaj, the capital of Iran's Kurdistan province, on September 19, 2022. © 2022 AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – Iranian security forces used excessive and unlawful lethal force against protesters in Kurdistan’s capital, Sanandaj, in October and November 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. The newly created United Nations Fact-Finding Mission on Iran should investigate these grave abuses as part of its broader reporting on Iranian government human rights violations against largely peaceful protesters across the country. “The Iranian authorities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia’s Oldest Human Rights Group Faces 'Liquidation'
~ Azerbaijan: Nagorno-Karabakh Lifeline Road Blocked
~ What is Hong Kong role in Russia's sanction evasion?
~ Art curator Mark Pereira's murder during a home invasion leaves Trinbagonian netizens nervous about crime
~ Afghan University Women Feared This Dark Day
~ Most Canadians welcome immigrants, but anti-immigration sentiments persist
~ Smart buildings: What happens to our free will when tech makes choices for us?
~ Give the gift of presence and love during the holidays
~ Mental blocks: how better design of acute mental health units could aid recovery
~ Heavy periods are common. What can you do, and when should you seek help?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter